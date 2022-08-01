Citigroup Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $720.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $742.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $703.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $641.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.23.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

