Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Lake Street Capital

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $37,153.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $37,153.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,741 shares of company stock valued at $538,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

