Royal Bank of Canada Trims O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price to $795.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORLY. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a maintains rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $742.50.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $703.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $658.23. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.