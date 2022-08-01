Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Laurent Chardonnet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

