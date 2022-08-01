Robert W. Baird Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $82.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

