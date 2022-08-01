Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CORT opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

