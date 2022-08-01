Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $146.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.45.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,201,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,442 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

