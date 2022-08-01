Oppenheimer Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $105.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.23.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 5.6 %

DXCM stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 158.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.