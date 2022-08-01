Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Initiates” Rating for Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.93.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

