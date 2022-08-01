Morgan Stanley Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $83.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

