DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.23.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.08 on Friday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 267.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 1,237,335 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.