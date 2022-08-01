Piper Sandler Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $110.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Trading Down 5.6 %

DexCom stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

