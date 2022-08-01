HC Wainwright Trims Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Target Price to $9.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.