National Bankshares Trims DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price to $1.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$1.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.63% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,124,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

