Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 249.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 293,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 570.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 204,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 174,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 151,849 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

