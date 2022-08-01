First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $149,300.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $149,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,883.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aurelio Aleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

On Wednesday, July 27th, Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.