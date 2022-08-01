Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Cut to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $203.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

