Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAYW. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.14.

Hayward Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Hayward has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Insider Activity

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $66,219.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,415.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $711,415.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,936,294 shares of company stock worth $138,014,111. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hayward by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

