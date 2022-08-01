KeyCorp Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $410.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $424.55.

KLA Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $383.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. KLA has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

