Robert W. Baird Lowers Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $500.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.58.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $399.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.61. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.