Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Upland Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

