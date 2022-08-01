Trinseo (TSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.59.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $13,355,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $4,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

