Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vroom were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 683,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,379 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 498,627 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.32. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

