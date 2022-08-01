Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Landstar System by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.38.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $156.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

