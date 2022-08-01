IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $122.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

