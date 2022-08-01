SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,101 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $129.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

