Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PMO stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.