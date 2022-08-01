JMP Securities Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has $220.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $185.73 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

