MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.34%.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

