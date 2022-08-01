Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $164.56 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

