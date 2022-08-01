Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT Raised to €62.00 at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONRF. Barclays upgraded Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Moncler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. Moncler has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.