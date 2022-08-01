Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Price Performance

GORO stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Gold Resource Dividend Announcement

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

