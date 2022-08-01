Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Raised to GBX 610 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 610 ($7.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.92) to GBX 670 ($8.07) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.72) to GBX 640 ($7.71) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 618 ($7.45) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $655.60.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

