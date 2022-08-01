Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 100

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 98 to CHF 100 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $122.86 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

