Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$91.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Onex has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Onex’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Onex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.