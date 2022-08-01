JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Target Price to €80.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Nexans from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Nexans alerts:

Nexans Stock Up 3.8 %

Nexans stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.