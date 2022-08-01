Morgan Stanley Cuts Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 82.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from 85.00 to 82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

