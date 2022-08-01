TD Securities Cuts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$6.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.79.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

