Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Price Target Raised to €26.50

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Trading Up 12.9 %

Rexel stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. Rexel has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $23.70.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.