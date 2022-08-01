Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.79.

Champion Iron Stock Up 3.8 %

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

