SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.51. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

