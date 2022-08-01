Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Radian Group Price Performance
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radian Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.
Radian Group Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
