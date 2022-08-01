Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $22.37 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.