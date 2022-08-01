SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $3,240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 855,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of SLM by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

