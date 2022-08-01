SG Americas Securities LLC Has $917,000 Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,279 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kronos Bio worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,726,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 1,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 64,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,322.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,322.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 90,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $348,265.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,064.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kronos Bio Stock Down 7.9 %

KRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kronos Bio from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $238.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

