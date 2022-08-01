SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,801 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 78.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $175.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

