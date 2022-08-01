Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Lifted to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.91.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

