ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,250

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,615 ($19.46) to GBX 1,075 ($12.95) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.55) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 2,500 ($30.12) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,487.50.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOMY opened at $12.81 on Friday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

