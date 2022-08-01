IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 130,836 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 178,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

