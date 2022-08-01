IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 30,219 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

