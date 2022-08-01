IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $20.48 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NSC opened at $251.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $254.52.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

